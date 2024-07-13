WWE United States Championship Set for SummerSlam: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul in Cleveland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE United States Championship will be up for grabs at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" this August in Cleveland, Ohio, even though the match paperwork isn't quite finalized yet.

During the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, LA Knight took to the ring to present a contract signed by both himself and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. This contract sets up a WWE United States Championship match against the current titleholder, Logan Paul.

Knight backed up his challenge by showing footage from the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he pinned Logan Paul in a WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying triple-threat match. He cited this victory as the reason SmackDown G.M. Aldis approved the title match between “The Mega Star” and the social media sensation for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland.

Although Logan Paul was not present in Dayton to sign the contract, Knight assured fans, with backing from SmackDown G.M. Aldis, that the U.S. title match between him and Paul is set for WWE SummerSlam 2024.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.