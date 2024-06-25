Vince McMahon’s Office at WWE Headquarters Remains Unoccupied

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon officially departed WWE following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against him, the company, and former executive John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of sex trafficking, sharing explicit photos and videos of Grant without consent, among other allegations.

Grant agreed to a request from the US Attorney’s Office to pause the lawsuit pending a confidential investigation. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York had already initiated a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking against the former WWE Chairman and CEO, which remains ongoing.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if anyone had taken over McMahon’s office at WWE headquarters. Meltzer responded, "Nobody. It's empty, still. The last I heard it was [T-Rex skull], but I wouldn’t know. I don't know if they've taken stuff out of there. At least as of a couple of weeks ago, they had not given anyone the office."

Tom Carlucci, who has worked for McMahon since 1987, revealed on "The Insiders" podcast with Conrad Thompson that McMahon is not allowed at the new WWE Headquarters.