Real Reason Why Pat McAfee Missed Monday's WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE commentator Pat McAfee was unexpectedly absent from last night's Monday Night Raw episode. While announcer Michael Cole assured viewers it wasn't part of a storyline, reports suggest a real-life reason for his absence.

The Miz stepped in to cover commentary duties alongside Cole. This came just hours after McAfee interviewed Triple H on his show, discussing uncensored WWE content on Netflix, wrestlers like Jacob Fatu, and Roman Reigns.

During the show, Nikki Cross presented Cole with a box addressed to McAfee, following the Wyatt Six's attack on Raw last week. Interestingly, WWE has been blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe (scripted storylines) by referencing the Wyatt Six on McAfee's show – even cutting the feed and airing cryptic messages. McAfee, however, has dismissed any connection.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, a last-minute family emergency forced McAfee to miss Raw. While details remain private, it's clear family took priority.

WWE may choose to incorporate McAfee's absence into the ongoing Wyatt Six storyline. Whether they do or not, it seems his return will be eagerly awaited by fans.