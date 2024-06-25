Pat McAfee Announces Unexpected Passing of Father-in-Law

Pat McAfee shared a heartfelt video on social media this morning, announcing the unexpected passing of his father-in-law in Indianapolis following hospitalization for an infection. This confirms earlier reports that McAfee missed last night's WWE Raw due to a "family emergency" and not a storyline-driven absence.
WNS extends our deepest condolences to McAfee and his family during this difficult time.
Tell your people you love them.#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wFGaR3lUF4— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2024
