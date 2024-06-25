WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Announces Unexpected Passing of Father-in-Law

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

Pat McAfee shared a heartfelt video on social media this morning, announcing the unexpected passing of his father-in-law in Indianapolis following hospitalization for an infection. This confirms earlier reports that McAfee missed last night's WWE Raw due to a "family emergency" and not a storyline-driven absence.

WNS extends our deepest condolences to McAfee and his family during this difficult time.

