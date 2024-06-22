TNA Star Mike Bailey Visits AEW Backstage at Recent Taping

TNA Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a surprise appearance behind-the-scenes at AEW's recent television tapings in Allentown, Pennsylvania. According to Fightful Select, Bailey was present at the tapings for both AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Thursday, June 20th.
Reports indicate Bailey's visit was purely social, reconnecting with friends within the AEW promotion. His presence was reportedly well-received due to his existing connections with many AEW wrestlers.
While no official discussions regarding Bailey's future were reported, his appearance has reignited speculation about his long-term plans. Bailey remains under contract with TNA Wrestling through 2024. Several promotions, including WWE with whom he nearly signed in the past, have expressed interest in the high-flying star.
