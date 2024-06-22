WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Star Mike Bailey Visits AEW Backstage at Recent Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

TNA Star Mike Bailey Visits AEW Backstage at Recent Taping

TNA Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a surprise appearance behind-the-scenes at AEW's recent television tapings in Allentown, Pennsylvania. According to Fightful Select, Bailey was present at the tapings for both AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Thursday, June 20th.

Reports indicate Bailey's visit was purely social, reconnecting with friends within the AEW promotion. His presence was reportedly well-received due to his existing connections with many AEW wrestlers.

While no official discussions regarding Bailey's future were reported, his appearance has reignited speculation about his long-term plans. Bailey remains under contract with TNA Wrestling through 2024. Several promotions, including WWE with whom he nearly signed in the past, have expressed interest in the high-flying star.

AEW Collision Announces Two More Matches for Tonight's Show in Allentown

All Elite Wrestling has added two more matches to the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Collision, a two-hour Saturday night prime time pr [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 22, 2024 08:33PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #aew #collision #mike bailey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88104/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π