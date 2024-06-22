AEW Collision Announces Two More Matches for Tonight's Show in Allentown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has added two more matches to the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Collision, a two-hour Saturday night prime time program held at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The first match pits "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard against the masked CMLL star Hechicero, who is scheduled to face MJF at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30th.

The second addition is a women's tag team match featuring Toni Storm & Mariah May taking on Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost.

Here's a look at the complete card for AEW Collision tonight:

- Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods)

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage

- AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero

- Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne) vs. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson

- Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost

- Hechicero vs. Daddy Magic