Speculation Surrounds Chad Gable’s WWE Future Following Clash at the Castle Booking

With reports indicating Chad Gable's WWE contract expires this month, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com sheds light on the potential impact on his future with the company.

Gable's upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle takes on added significance. Meltzer speculates on the title's role in contract negotiations: "I could see Gable winning, it would have to be tied to negotiations. I don't see them putting the title on Gable with his contract expiring."

He acknowledges the pressure this situation creates: "That's a good pressure, you know because we're giving you the biggest push of your career, which they are right now. Obviously they don't want him to leave, and he's doing really great."

Meltzer weighs in on the odds of Gable leaving, ultimately believing WWE will retain him: "So I think… there's a good chance that may be the determining factor if he signs or doesn't sign. They got both ways they could go. I would put the odds relatively small of the idea that he would leave."