Chad Gable’s WWE Contract Expires Next Week

Fightful Select reports that Chad Gable of Alpha Academy will see his WWE contract expire at the end of next week.

As of Wednesday, no new deal has been reached between Gable and WWE. If Gable does reach free agency, he is expected to garner significant interest from across the wrestling industry.

His contract is set to expire next Friday, and WWE is keen on re-signing him.

Interest from other companies is strong, with many talents from various promotions advocating for their organizations to sign Gable if he becomes available. Even some MMA promotions have shown interest in exploring Gable's potential involvement in combat sports.