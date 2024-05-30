WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update: Becky Lynch Taking Extended Break from WWE

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

Don't expect to see Becky Lynch in WWE anytime soon.

After losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia and failing to reclaim it in a Steel Cage rematch on Monday's WWE Raw, “The Man” is taking an extended break from WWE.

“Becky Lynch didn’t renew,” wrote Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter on F4WOnline.com. “Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it’s not a short period of time. She was looking for a long time out.”

Meltzer also pointed out that with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins off the road after re-signing with WWE and undergoing knee surgery in April, Lynch's absence makes sense.

“If (Rollins) is not on the road, it makes sense for her to not be on the road,” he wrote. “They can’t be hurting for money where they need it right now. Maybe she’s looking at other things or maybe she’s not.”

PWTorch.com mentioned that WWE is confident she will return eventually but noted that her “body and mind could use a break for a while.”

PWInsider.com reported that Lynch has no plans to join AEW.

Tags: #wwe #becky lynch

