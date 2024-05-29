WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes’ Entrance Theme ‘Kingdom’ Surpasses 50 Million Streams on Spotify

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Downstait, the band behind Cody Rhodes’ iconic entrance theme song, “Kingdom,” has announced that the track has surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify. The band shared the exciting news on their official X account yesterday.

Downstait wrote, “F I F T Y M I L L I O N ! ! ! ‘Kingdom’ just hit 50,000,000 streams on Spotify!!! THANK YOU to everyone who helped the song reach another incredible milestone! WOAH! @CodyRhodes”

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes responded to the announcement earlier today, writing, “50 million! 👀 Wild”

