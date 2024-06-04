Big E & MVP Reunite for Stem Cell Therapy in Mexico, MVP Hints at WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Several professional wrestlers have recently chosen Mexico for stem cell therapy treatments. The trend continued as WWE wrestlers Big E and MVP revealed on social media that they underwent the procedure at a Rejuvstem clinic in Cancun.

Both wrestlers shared their experiences online. "Here we go!" wrote MVP. "Heading to Cancun for stem cell treatment at Rejuvstem so I can get back on the mats AND, into the ring," he continued, hinting at a possible return for "one last run."

Rejuvstem's Instagram account also acknowledged the WWE stars' visit, welcoming them and highlighting the potential benefits of their cellular treatments. This adds to a growing list of wrestlers seeking stem cell therapy in Mexico, including Shotzi and Matt Cardona.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome WWE superstars MVP and Big E. to our brand-new clinic in beautiful Cancun! ✨ These incredible athletes are here to experience the power of cellular regeneration, boosting their performance and enhancing their overall health with millions of rejuvenating cells. Join us in celebrating their visit and learn how our innovative cellular treatments can help you feel your best too! Curious about how you can benefit? Don’t wait—reach out to us today and start your journey to optimal health and vitality!”