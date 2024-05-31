wXw Departs WWE Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

wXw in Germany is no longer part of the WWE Network. According to PWInsider, the promotion's deal with WWE expired today, resulting in its removal from the network.

wXw was the last independent company featured on the WWE Network. WWE had intended to implement a tiered subscription model that would include some independent events, but this plan never materialized. As a result, promotions like PROGRESS and wXw had their VOD releases on the Network and Peacock.

Going forward, wXw events will stream on YouTube, and the company is exploring the possibility of joining another streaming provider.