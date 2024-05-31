WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former U.S. President and 2013 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Donald Trump Found Guilty on 34 Felony Counts

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

Former U.S. President and 2013 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Donald Trump Found Guilty on 34 Felony Counts

WWE Hall of Fame member of the 2013 class and former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a highly publicized ‘hush-money trial.’

The accusations centered on Trump’s misrepresentation of payments made to his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, which prosecutors argued were reimbursements for hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has consistently denied having an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the jury determined that Trump illegally falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of July 11 at 10/9c.

WWE Sets New Single-Day Event Record at WrestleMania XL Sunday

New business figures have been released for WWE’s marquee event, WrestleMania XL. According to Wrestle Nomics, WrestleMania XL Sunday [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 30, 2024 07:29PM


Tags: #wwe #donald trump

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87754/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π