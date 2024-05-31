Former U.S. President and 2013 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Donald Trump Found Guilty on 34 Felony Counts

WWE Hall of Fame member of the 2013 class and former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a highly publicized ‘hush-money trial.’
The accusations centered on Trump’s misrepresentation of payments made to his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, which prosecutors argued were reimbursements for hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump has consistently denied having an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the jury determined that Trump illegally falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Daniels.
Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of July 11 at 10/9c.
