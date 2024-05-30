WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sets New Single-Day Event Record at WrestleMania XL Sunday

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

New business figures have been released for WWE’s marquee event, WrestleMania XL.

According to Wrestle Nomics, WrestleMania XL Sunday on April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, raked in $18,433,325 in ticket sales, setting a new record for the highest single-day pro wrestling gate ever.

In comparison, WrestleMania XL Saturday on April 6, 2024, at the same venue generated $17,656,965 in ticket sales.

These numbers, sourced from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, do not include ticket fees.

Below are the ticket sales and revenue figures for other WrestleMania XL Weekend events held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

SmackDown (April 5): $2,022,405

NXT Stand & Deliver (April 6): $1,109,245

WrestleMania XL Saturday (April 6): $17,656,965

WrestleMania XL Sunday (April 7): $18,433,325

Raw (April 8): $2,243,015

Source: WrestleNomics
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

