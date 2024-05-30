WWE Sets New Single-Day Event Record at WrestleMania XL Sunday

New business figures have been released for WWE’s marquee event, WrestleMania XL.
According to Wrestle Nomics, WrestleMania XL Sunday on April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, raked in $18,433,325 in ticket sales, setting a new record for the highest single-day pro wrestling gate ever.
In comparison, WrestleMania XL Saturday on April 6, 2024, at the same venue generated $17,656,965 in ticket sales.
These numbers, sourced from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, do not include ticket fees.
Below are the ticket sales and revenue figures for other WrestleMania XL Weekend events held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:
SmackDown (April 5): $2,022,405
NXT Stand & Deliver (April 6): $1,109,245
WrestleMania XL Sunday (April 7): $18,433,325
Raw (April 8): $2,243,015
