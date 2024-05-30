Janel Grant Pauses Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon and WWE at Justice Department's Request

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Janel Grant has agreed to pause her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Ann Callis, the attorney representing Grant, confirmed that her client has agreed to a request by the US Attorney’s office to stay her litigation pending a non-public investigation into the matter.

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE, and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation,” Ann Callis stated in an emailed statement to Bloomberg on Thursday. “We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps.”

In February, The Wall Street News and ABC News reported that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York had launched a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking against McMahon.

“Basically the Grant lawsuit is pausing at the request of the Justice Department as the government is conducting its own investigation,” wrote our own Dave Meltzer.

According to a source close to the case, the stay is expected to last six months, as stated to Bloomberg.