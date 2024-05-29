WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Expect More TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT Crossovers

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise debut on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, joining former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page. According to PWInsider.com, Grace's appearance is just the beginning of the crossovers between TNA and WWE NXT.

In the coming days, NXT talent is expected to appear at TNA events and programming. While it's not confirmed who will represent NXT at these events, it is known that Roxanne Perez will face Grace in a champion versus champion match at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE at the UFC Apex.

Additionally, there might be NXT representation at upcoming TNA shows in Chicago, including Against All Odds on June 14 and the post-PPV iMPACT On AXS TV taping on June 15 at Cicero Stadium.

#wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling

