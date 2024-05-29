WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News On Ethan Page's WWE Deal

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Ethan Page debuted on WWE NXT in a shocking appearance on Tuesday.

He interrupted the main event featuring NXT Champion Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. Gallus, attacking Williams and revealing he was the one who took out Noam Darr, not Williams.

Before AEW, Page was a star on Impact Wrestling, where he thrived with Josh Alexander as part of The North. He debuted in AEW in the 2021 Revolution PPV and later teamed with Scorpio Sky, leaving AEW earlier this year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted Page wasn't seen backstage or at rehearsals before his debut. It's unclear if he got a release from AEW or if his contract expired. He had hinted at becoming a free agent in late spring and hoped his move would stay under the radar until he appeared elsewhere. The deal was finalized recently, with a secretive visit to the Performance Center.

