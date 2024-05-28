WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jordynne Grace Will Challenge For NXT Women's Championship

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 28, 2024

On the May 28 edition of WWE NXT, Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, was shockingly announced as the challenger for Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. After getting a major reaction, Grace came to the ring and said she planned to walk out of Battleground as a double champion.

This will be Grace's second appearance in WWE after debuting for the company in the January Women's Royal Rumble match. Furthermore, this will be Perez's fourth defense of the title that she won by defeating Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver in April.

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxtbattleground #tna #roxanneperez #jordynnegrace

