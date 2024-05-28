Jordynne Grace Will Challenge For NXT Women's Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the May 28 edition of WWE NXT, Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, was shockingly announced as the challenger for Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. After getting a major reaction, Grace came to the ring and said she planned to walk out of Battleground as a double champion.

This will be Grace's second appearance in WWE after debuting for the company in the January Women's Royal Rumble match. Furthermore, this will be Perez's fourth defense of the title that she won by defeating Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver in April.