Why WWE Chose Easter Weekend for WrestleMania 41

During the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, it was announced that WrestleMania 41 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE plans to host The World fan access event, SmackDown/Hall of Fame, NXT, and Monday Night Raw during the weekend as well. This change came after Minnesota was initially considered the frontrunner to host the weekend festivities.

The decision to schedule WrestleMania on Easter weekend raised questions among fans, given the holiday celebrations. Dave Meltzer addressed this on Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that Vegas wanted the event during a traditionally slow tourism period to boost visitor numbers. Meltzer stated, "Vegas wanted it because they wanted them in when it traditionally is not a good weekend for tourism. So they'll have a great weekend because lots of people are going to come in." WWE aimed to avoid clashing with the Final Four basketball tournament, considering alternative dates in early May or Easter weekend. Ultimately, Las Vegas's preference for Easter influenced the scheduling decision.

Meltzer expressed confidence in Allegiant Stadium's hosting capabilities, highlighting the city's enthusiasm for the event.