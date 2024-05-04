Las Vegas Officially Confirmed To Host WWE WrestleMania 41

The location for WrestleMania 41 has been a recent point of discussion. Initially, Minneapolis, Minnesota seemed like the sure pick, with city officials gearing up for a big announcement. However, WWE shifted its focus to Las Vegas, revealing during this year's Kentucky Derby that the event will be held at Allegiant Stadium on April 19th and 20th. This move comes as a surprise, given the earlier momentum behind Minneapolis.
Las Vegas hasn't hosted WrestleMania since 1993, when Hulk Hogan famously defeated Yokozuna. This decision shakes up previous expectations, especially after reports suggested Minnesota as a potential host for WrestleMania 41 following WrestleMania 39. Despite the change in location, the event will maintain its two-day format, a strategy first implemented during WrestleMania 36 and now a permanent fixture due to its success.
WWE WrestleMania 41 is announced to take place in Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium on 19th & 20th April 2025. Here's the official logo!!— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) May 4, 2024
Read more:https://t.co/c2dkA5F72c pic.twitter.com/y5oT4s48mk
