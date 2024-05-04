Gable Steveson Released From WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has ended its partnership with Olympian Gable Steveson, three years after he joined the promotion following his gold medal win at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. Steveson's departure, initially reported by F4WOnline, is part of WWE's recent streamlining of the NXT roster.

Steveson's journey in WWE had a rocky beginning, with reports suggesting he didn't meet the expected progress levels at the Performance Center. His debut match occurred at NXT Great American Bash 2023, resulting in a count-out draw with Baron Corbin. Despite subsequent appearances at WWE NXT live events and dark matches before SmackDown, his tenure with the company has come to an end.

The decision raises questions about Steveson's future Olympic aspirations. While he qualified for Team USA, his WWE commitments reportedly prevented him from participating. With his release from WWE, speculation mounts regarding his potential return to the Olympics, including the upcoming games in Paris, France.