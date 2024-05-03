WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Drew Gulak & Nine Other WWE NXT Stars Released

Posted By: James Walsh on May 03, 2024

Drew Gulak & Nine Other WWE NXT Stars Released

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the following WWE NXT talent have been released from the company…

-Drew Gulak
-Ezekiel Balogun
-Julian Baldi
-Trey Bearhill
-Emmamaria Diaz (showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen)
-Keyshawn Leflore (showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen)
-Valentina Feroz
-Darrell Mason
-Vlad Pavlenko
-Kiyah Saint

Johnson noted the following about the cuts…

“There had been rumblings (and fear) over the last several weeks that releases were coming, as we had previously noted on PWInsiderElite.com. Sources have stated that the cuts were primarily made due to the lack of current creative plans for those departing as they were not being utilized and were not planned for anything in the near future.”

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #drew gulak #gulak #wwe #nxt #wwe nxt #released

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87457/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π