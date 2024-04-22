WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another WWE Star Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

Another WWE Star Released

Von Wagner is the latest wrestler to be released by WWE, according to a recent report by Fightful Select.

Despite not being mentioned initially with other departing talents, Wagner, was part of last week’s release that included five other wrestlers.

Wagner had been a significant part of NXT shows, where he was featured in storylines involving his childhood trauma and close ties with the Stone family. He was also selected for the main roster in the previous year's WWE Draft. Wagner's release follows that of Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn, who were all let go last Friday.

Read more on recent WWE Releases:

WWE Adopts New Approach to Talent Releases

WWE has updated its approach to production, operations, and talent management over the last several months. Previously when wrestlers were [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2024 01:28PM

Latest News On Recent WWE Releases

Details have emerged about the unexpected WWE talent cuts this week, reported by Fightful Select. Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and Indu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2024 06:48PM

 

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #von wagner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87297/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π