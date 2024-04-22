Another WWE Star Released

Von Wagner is the latest wrestler to be released by WWE, according to a recent report by Fightful Select.
Despite not being mentioned initially with other departing talents, Wagner, was part of last week’s release that included five other wrestlers.
Wagner had been a significant part of NXT shows, where he was featured in storylines involving his childhood trauma and close ties with the Stone family. He was also selected for the main roster in the previous year's WWE Draft. Wagner's release follows that of Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn, who were all let go last Friday.
