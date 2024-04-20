WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Adopts New Approach to Talent Releases

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

WWE has updated its approach to production, operations, and talent management over the last several months.

Previously when wrestlers were released from WWE they would receive brief, straightforward call from officials like John Laurinaitis or Mark Carrano, informing them of their release due to budget cuts. These announcements were promptly shared on WWE.com and the company's social media platforms.

However, recent practices have shifted. According to PWInsider, no releases were publicized on the official WWE accounts. Moreover, the calls made to the wrestlers who were let go were reported to be "less curt" and conveyed in a more apologetic and respectful manner. This marks a significant departure from the practices typical of the Vince McMahon era.

Several WWE Superstars Released

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2024 09:13AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe

