WWE Adopts New Approach to Talent Releases

WWE has updated its approach to production, operations, and talent management over the last several months.

Previously when wrestlers were released from WWE they would receive brief, straightforward call from officials like John Laurinaitis or Mark Carrano, informing them of their release due to budget cuts. These announcements were promptly shared on WWE.com and the company's social media platforms.

However, recent practices have shifted. According to PWInsider, no releases were publicized on the official WWE accounts. Moreover, the calls made to the wrestlers who were let go were reported to be "less curt" and conveyed in a more apologetic and respectful manner. This marks a significant departure from the practices typical of the Vince McMahon era.