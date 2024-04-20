WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Several WWE Superstars Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

Several WWE Superstars, including Xia Li, Jinder Mahal, and Xyon Quinn, are no longer part of the company. Xia Li expressed gratitude on social media for the support received from individuals like Triple H, various coaches, colleagues, and fans, marking the start of a new chapter for her. Contrary to his claim of quitting, Jinder Mahal was actually released. Both he and Li are bound by 90-day non-compete clauses.

Fightful Select has also confirmed the release of Xyon Quinn, with additional reports on Veer and Sanga facing the same fate. All released talents are subjected to a 90-day non-compete period, restricting their ability to sign with other promotions until later this summer.

WWE's recent trend of letting talent go continued last Friday, signaling a potential ongoing restructuring within the company.

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #xia li #jinder mahal #and xyon quinn

