The Rock May Return to the Ring Before the Year Ends

The Rock remains non-committal about his future with WWE after his recent involvement with the company. He had initially planned to come back to WWE for a WrestleMania XL face-off with Roman Reigns. However, plans shifted following backlash from fans after Cody Rhodes was asked to step aside. This change led The Rock to align with Reigns, ultimately competing against Rhodes and Seth Rollins, where the former emerged victorious. Despite Rhodes' setback, he quickly bounced back by clinching the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns the following night.

The episode of Raw after WrestleMania hinted at a possible match between The Rock and Rhodes, speculated to occur at WrestleMania 41. The Rock has expressed enthusiasm about his return, keen on battling Rhodes before a potential rematch with Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock is likely to face Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania, regardless of Rhodes' championship status at the time. Meltzer noted that while a match this year remains uncertain, the showdown with Rhodes at WrestleMania is tentatively planned, championship or not.