WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Rock May Return to the Ring Before the Year Ends

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

The Rock May Return to the Ring Before the Year Ends

The Rock remains non-committal about his future with WWE after his recent involvement with the company. He had initially planned to come back to WWE for a WrestleMania XL face-off with Roman Reigns. However, plans shifted following backlash from fans after Cody Rhodes was asked to step aside. This change led The Rock to align with Reigns, ultimately competing against Rhodes and Seth Rollins, where the former emerged victorious. Despite Rhodes' setback, he quickly bounced back by clinching the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns the following night.

The episode of Raw after WrestleMania hinted at a possible match between The Rock and Rhodes, speculated to occur at WrestleMania 41. The Rock has expressed enthusiasm about his return, keen on battling Rhodes before a potential rematch with Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock is likely to face Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania, regardless of Rhodes' championship status at the time. Meltzer noted that while a match this year remains uncertain, the showdown with Rhodes at WrestleMania is tentatively planned, championship or not.

Xavier Woods Received WWE World Heavyweight Title Match At Live Event

WWE hosted a live event last Thursday at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, featuring Raw superstars. The event saw Damian Priest [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2024 08:00AM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87237/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π