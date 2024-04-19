WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Xavier Woods Received WWE World Heavyweight Title Match At Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

WWE hosted a live event last Thursday at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, featuring Raw superstars. The event saw Damian Priest successfully defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Xavier Woods, who is traditionally known for his role in the tag team, The New Day, with Big E and Kofi Kingston.

Damian Priest originally captured the title from Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, utilizing his Money in the Bank contract just after McIntyre won it from Seth Rollins. Priest is scheduled to defend his title against Jey Uso at the upcoming Backlash event in France.

Other matches at the Cardiff event included Becky Lynch defeating Piper Niven, Ricochet overcoming JD McDonagh, and Jey Uso besting Drew McIntyre. In tag team action, Tegan Nox and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Championship matches also highlighted the event, with Sami Zayn retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor. In the main event, Cody Rhodes held on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Tags: #wwe #wwe live #cardiff #wales #xavier woods

