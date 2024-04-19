Jim Ross Reflects on Dustin Rhodes' Transformation into Goldust and Iconic WrestleMania 12 Bout with Roddy Piper

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross explored a range of topics, including the notable transformation of Dustin Rhodes into the character Goldust in WWE. Jim Ross shared insights on Dustin's hiring process, suggesting, "I’m not sure Dusty had a lot to do with that. Because I think that might have been during a period of time when the relationship between father and son was a little bit frosty." He acknowledged Bruce Prichard's recognition of Dustin's talent, emphasizing the audience's desire for new and surprising characters, much like the impact of Gorgeous George in the past.

Discussing how Dustin embraced the Goldust persona, Ross said, "I think Vince had kinda had the idea to make a character based on what Goldust ended up being. But once Vince got in Dustin’s head and was selling him on the concept, the talent themselves — as they should — took partial ownership through the development of that particular TV persona." He praised Dustin's innovation and distinctiveness, which helped make the character unforgettable.

Ross also commented on the cinematic nature of Dustin's parking lot brawl with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12, noting, "I didn’t think it was cheesy [the OJ footage being spliced in]. I thought it fit the moment." He celebrated the success of what he considered one of WWE’s first cinematic matches, largely due to the effective execution and the star power of performers like Roddy Piper and Dustin Rhodes at WrestleMania.