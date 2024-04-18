WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sheamus Returned To WWE Television Earlier Than Expected

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

Sheamus has been actively responding to the online trolls who have created numerous memes about his WWE comeback.

Previously sidelined due to a shoulder injury, his last appearance was in a loss to Edge during the SmackDown episode on August 18th. Reports also surfaced that he was contending with a neck injury.

Sheamus returned to action earlier this week on Raw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, facing Ivar in a singles match, which he won. This return comes after he nearly considered retiring from wrestling just two months ago due to ongoing pain.

During this episode of Raw, Sheamus marked a significant milestone by competing in his 1,900th match for WWE, adding to a total of 2,130 matches in his career.

In a statement reflecting on his early return, Sheamus said, "Ok Ok take your best shots... Whalemus, Too Many Pies, etc... and then we’re done with the photoshopping & shaming. I was aiming for the Draft & got an early call-up. My bad. On me. Been sleeping in the gym ever since SO watch this space. I appreciate the love too #Sheamoose."

