Sheamus Returned To WWE Television Earlier Than Expected

Sheamus has been actively responding to the online trolls who have created numerous memes about his WWE comeback.

Previously sidelined due to a shoulder injury, his last appearance was in a loss to Edge during the SmackDown episode on August 18th. Reports also surfaced that he was contending with a neck injury.

Sheamus returned to action earlier this week on Raw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, facing Ivar in a singles match, which he won. This return comes after he nearly considered retiring from wrestling just two months ago due to ongoing pain.

During this episode of Raw, Sheamus marked a significant milestone by competing in his 1,900th match for WWE, adding to a total of 2,130 matches in his career.

In a statement reflecting on his early return, Sheamus said, "Ok Ok take your best shots... Whalemus, Too Many Pies, etc... and then we’re done with the photoshopping & shaming. I was aiming for the Draft & got an early call-up. My bad. On me. Been sleeping in the gym ever since SO watch this space. I appreciate the love too #Sheamoose."