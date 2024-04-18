Sheamus Returned To WWE Television Earlier Than Expected

Sheamus has been actively responding to the online trolls who have created numerous memes about his WWE comeback.
Previously sidelined due to a shoulder injury, his last appearance was in a loss to Edge during the SmackDown episode on August 18th. Reports also surfaced that he was contending with a neck injury.
Sheamus returned to action earlier this week on Raw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, facing Ivar in a singles match, which he won. This return comes after he nearly considered retiring from wrestling just two months ago due to ongoing pain.
During this episode of Raw, Sheamus marked a significant milestone by competing in his 1,900th match for WWE, adding to a total of 2,130 matches in his career.
In a statement reflecting on his early return, Sheamus said, "Ok Ok take your best shots... Whalemus, Too Many Pies, etc... and then we’re done with the photoshopping & shaming. I was aiming for the Draft & got an early call-up. My bad. On me. Been sleeping in the gym ever since SO watch this space. I appreciate the love too #Sheamoose."
