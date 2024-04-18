WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Confirms Discussions with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

Matt Hardy remains a free agent and is actively exploring his options in the wrestling industry. During the latest episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, he discussed his current status and his efforts to generate buzz through social media. Some fans believe his recent videos hint at involvement with WWE's Uncle Howdy storyline. Hardy confirmed he has been in discussions with WWE to stir excitement.

Regarding his free agency, Hardy stated, "Full disclosure. I am doing what I should be doing as a free agent, creating hype around myself. Yes, I have been speaking with AEW constantly. I have been speaking with WWE. I've been speaking with several people across several different platforms."

He added, "So I think the next couple of weeks are going to be fun. The next few weeks are going to be fun. As I said before, I think we're getting to the point where we're going to be doing some pretty cool stuff coming up. So yeah, I am doing what I should be doing and my job as a brand, which I have to look at myself as a brand, a lot of my social media stuff is the Hardy brand. My job as a brand is to promote myself and to create buzz around myself and I feel like I do a pretty decent job with it whenever I am just able to kind of freelance and do whatever."

It's important to note that Matt's brother, Jeff, remains signed with AEW. Therefore, should Matt return to WWE in the near future, Jeff won't be joining him until his current contract ends.

