Updates on WWE Future Plans for Premium Live Event Locations

WWE President Nick Khan recently discussed the company's future plans for Premium Live Event locations at the SBJ World Congress of Sports event.
Khan mentioned that WWE has not yet decided on the venue for Wrestlemania 41. Both Minneapolis, MN, and Las Vegas, NV are still considered potential locations. Additionally, WWE aims to avoid scheduling Wrestlemania at the same time as the Final Four basketball tournament.
“We sat down together a few years ago and decided, so the big five premium live events [Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Summerslam, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series]… should be in the United States or Canada. All of the other events, the goal is to have them from international locations… There’s a halo effect on those big deals. Merchandise sales, relevancy goes up, and who knows — is the next Yao Ming of that country watching [WWE] and wanting to do it in 10 years.”
WWE president Nick Khan wasn’t ready to announce the location of WrestleMania in 2025 just yet but he said you can assume it won’t be in an outdoor East coast stadium again and it won’t go head-to-head with the Final Four again. Las Vegas is one of the cities under consideration.— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 17, 2024
