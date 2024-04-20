WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Latest News On Recent WWE Releases

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

Latest News On Recent WWE Releases

Details have emerged about the unexpected WWE talent cuts this week, reported by Fightful Select. Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and Indus Sher members Veer and Sanga were released as part of budget cuts, though it's unclear what the talent was told.

These decisions, made by WWE executives, were influenced by the lack of television appearances for the talent and their overall progression within the company.

Although there were no official memos sent to staff or talent about the releases, the news quickly spread during the WWE SmackDown taping.

Interestingly, Mahal, who recently appeared at a WWE NXT taping and provided guidance to peers, clarified on social media that his departure was a release and not a resignation. Xia Li, who had been working closely with Shawn Michaels and was even promoted for an upcoming event, found herself removed following her release.

No specific incidents prompted these cuts; all individuals involved were reportedly well-regarded.

The Undertaker Calls for Reevaluation of WWE SmackDown/Hall of Fame Combo

This year's WWE Hall of Fame was particularly memorable, starting with an impressive speech by Paul Heyman. However, there were discussions [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2024 06:46PM


 
 
 
 
 
 

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #jinder mahal #xia li #xyon quinn #veer #sanga

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87259/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π