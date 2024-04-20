Latest News On Recent WWE Releases

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Details have emerged about the unexpected WWE talent cuts this week, reported by Fightful Select. Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and Indus Sher members Veer and Sanga were released as part of budget cuts, though it's unclear what the talent was told.

These decisions, made by WWE executives, were influenced by the lack of television appearances for the talent and their overall progression within the company.

Although there were no official memos sent to staff or talent about the releases, the news quickly spread during the WWE SmackDown taping.

Interestingly, Mahal, who recently appeared at a WWE NXT taping and provided guidance to peers, clarified on social media that his departure was a release and not a resignation. Xia Li, who had been working closely with Shawn Michaels and was even promoted for an upcoming event, found herself removed following her release.

No specific incidents prompted these cuts; all individuals involved were reportedly well-regarded.













