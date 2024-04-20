The Undertaker Calls for Reevaluation of WWE SmackDown/Hall of Fame Combo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This year's WWE Hall of Fame was particularly memorable, starting with an impressive speech by Paul Heyman. However, there were discussions among fans and on social media suggesting the need for a change in the combination of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame event. Many attendees left after Heyman's speech following a long day.

The Undertaker shared his experience on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, noting the challenges of the schedule. "So, Friday I had to get up early and go to Wells Fargo for Hall of Fame rehearsals. I went over there, did rehearsals, and then came back for a couple of hours and turned right back around and went back to the Hall of Fame. I was there forever. They gotta figure that out because that's a really, really long night between SmackDown and then the Hall of Fame," he said.

Previously, the WWE Hall of Fame was a separate event aired on Saturday night on the WWE Network. However, with WrestleMania extending over two nights, the ceremony was moved to follow SmackDown, a decision influenced by the scheduling of NXT in the afternoon before WrestleMania's first night.

Taker further explained, "It's a long night and again we're in Philly. Once they're (the fans) done, they're done. They started out the Hall of Fame with Paul. Usually, the headliner goes on last, right? It was smart, obviously they had stuff they had to do. So Paul [Heyman] starts the Hall of Fame and that's what most of the people were there to see was Paul. The speech and everything else was so good and engaging. That's another problem. You give a great acceptance speech and all that. They're popping and carrying on and they get tired too, right?"