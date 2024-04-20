WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstar Competes Despite Injury During European Tour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

Drew McIntyre, dubbed "The Scottish Warrior," is exemplifying his moniker as he battles through injuries during the ongoing WWE European Tour.

According to PWInsider Elite, McIntyre is working hurt, sporting an arm sleeve to manage a "badly hyperextended elbow" believed to have occurred during his WrestleMania XL match against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

Despite these challenges, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues to compete as scheduled, appearing in recent events across Birmingham, London, and Cardiff, Wales. Fans have noted his resilience, as evidenced by photos and videos from the tour circulating on social media.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

