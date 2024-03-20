WWE Star Makes Comeback After Four-Month Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

WWE NXT's Eddy Thorpe returned to action at the Performance Center, marking his first appearance since December 2023.

Thorpe, victorious in his last NXT match, defeated Uriah Connors at the NXT Level-Up tapings.

This Friday's NXT Level Up will feature debuts of Saquon Shugars against Tavion Heights and Lainey Reid versus Jaida Parker. The show airs post-SmackDown on Peacock and the WWE Network.

