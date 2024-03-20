WWE Star Apologizes After Controversial T-Shirt Tribute to Ole Anderson Sparks Backlash

A WWE wrestler recently addressed the controversy surrounding a t-shirt he wore on television that paid tribute to the late Ole Anderson, a founding member of the Four Horsemen, who died on February 26 at the age of 81. The shirt's appearance on the March 12 episode of WWE NXT, worn by Brooks Jensen, sparked criticism from some viewers due to Anderson's documented history of racist comments.

Jensen, in response to the backlash, apologized for his choice of attire. He explained that he had been unaware of the allegations against Anderson prior to wearing the shirt on WWE TV. "Livin, learnin, and lovin – thanks guys. I will never support any racism, hate, or bullying. While I respected Ole for his wrestling, it was news to me after wearing the t-shirt that he was associated with these allegations," Jensen stated. He further addressed the assumptions made about him based on his appearance and background, emphasizing his commitment to positivity and inclusivity: "I've noticed my 'looks' and where I'm from are frequently stigmatized with the underbelly of our society (i.e., racists), but this mullet just likes to give love and party. My apologies to anyone who knew the allegations prior and were offended by the shirt. I’m learning and this was noted."

Brooks Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan, has been with WWE since 2021. His latest match aired on the NXT episode where the controversial shirt was worn, during which he challenged Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship but did not win.