WWE NXT Star Oba Femi Earns High Praise from Officials as 'Total Package'

WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi has garnered significant admiration from NXT officials recently. Insights from Fightful Select reveal that Femi's performances have left a strong impression on WWE NXT's leadership since he won the title from Dragon Lee in January.

Femi's rapid evolution since his television debut has caught many within WWE NXT by surprise. The consensus among backstage officials is that Femi represents the "total package," showcasing excellence in both his appearance and his skills in the ring. One insider highlighted Femi's "untapped potential."

Furthermore, expectations for Femi's career trajectory within WWE are high. Another informant underscored the belief that Femi is destined for "major things" in the organization, even predicting his future success as a WWE Champion. However, despite this optimism, there is a deliberate approach to his career advancement, with no immediate plans to transition him to the main roster as his growth in NXT continues.