WWE Secures Trademark for Tag Team Name

WWE has officially applied for a trademark on the name "New Catch Republic" with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, categorized under entertainment services, as of February 18.

The duo of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate has adopted "New Catch Republic" as their team moniker following their recent alliance.

This Saturday at Elimination Chamber, they will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest from Judgment Day for the Tag Team Championship.

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"