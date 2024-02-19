WWE and Fanatics Unveil "WWE World" Fan Experience at WrestleMania 40

WWE issued the following:

WWE® and Fanatics Events Announce First-of-its-Kind Fan Experience: WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia

Five-day Event Runs from April 4-8, Featuring Immersive World for WWE Fans & the

Largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania History

Tickets on Sale This Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2024 – Today, WWE (NYSE: TKO) and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. ET, ranging between $30 and $300.

WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.



“Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we’re excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE’s marquee event.”



The launch of WWE World at WrestleMania expands on an already successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue product offerings at all of WWE’s 300-plus events annually.

About Fanatics Events

Launched in 2023, Fanatics Events is the live and special event division of Fanatics, which aims to reinvent the live event landscape and bring communities together under one roof to celebrate all aspects of fandom including sports, collectibles, memorabilia, fashion, music, and entertainment. Fanatics Events has found strategic entry points to put partner with leading sports and entertainment properties and put a fresh spin on the biggest fan conventions and gatherings, making them inviting and exciting for all. The company is majority owned by Fanatics and includes IMG as a minority partner.



About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.