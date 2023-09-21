WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Parts Ways with Aliyah Amid Ongoing Talent Cuts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Aliyah has been let go by WWE, marking another exit amid today's extensive talent cuts. She took to social media to confirm her departure. Given that she hasn't appeared on TV for a considerable period, her release is not entirely surprising. It appears that performers lacking a creative direction are vulnerable to being released. 

Tags: #wwe #aliyah

