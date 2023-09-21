WWE Parts Ways with Aliyah Amid Ongoing Talent Cuts

Aliyah has been let go by WWE, marking another exit amid today's extensive talent cuts. She took to social media to confirm her departure. Given that she hasn't appeared on TV for a considerable period, her release is not entirely surprising. It appears that performers lacking a creative direction are vulnerable to being released.

