Emma's Second WWE Run Ends, Announces Release a Year After Return

Emma declared her exit from WWE shortly after Mustafa Ali made public his own departure on Thursday.

Emma confirmed her exit following her promotion of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Australia.

Emma began her initial stint with WWE in 2011, wrestling in FCW and later in NXT until her main roster call-up in 2014. She returned to NXT in 2015 and made another main roster comeback in 2016. Emma was let go in 2017 and subsequently wrestled for ROH and Impact Wrestling. She had rejoined WWE just last year. She posted the following message:

“Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”

Oops nevermind. I just got released…



I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023