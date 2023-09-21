WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Emma's Second WWE Run Ends, Announces Release a Year After Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Emma declared her exit from WWE shortly after Mustafa Ali made public his own departure on Thursday.

Emma confirmed her exit following her promotion of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Australia.

Emma began her initial stint with WWE in 2011, wrestling in FCW and later in NXT until her main roster call-up in 2014. She returned to NXT in 2015 and made another main roster comeback in 2016. Emma was let go in 2017 and subsequently wrestled for ROH and Impact Wrestling. She had rejoined WWE just last year. She posted the following message:

“Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”

Mustafa Ali Announces Departure from WWE

Mustafa Ali has confirmed via Twitter that he is no longer affiliated with WWE. He initially tweeted, “I am longer working with WWE. I [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 10:34AM


Tags: #wwe #emma

