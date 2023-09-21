Mustafa Ali Announces Departure from WWE

Mustafa Ali has confirmed via Twitter that he is no longer affiliated with WWE. He initially tweeted, “I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel,” before correcting the typo with a follow-up tweet that read, “No longer*. Sorry for the confusion.”

As of now, there are no concrete details explaining the rationale behind his departure, but we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

In May 2022, Ali submitted a request to be released from WWE, but it was not approved at that time.

Ali was originally scheduled to take on Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North America Championship at the NXT No Mercy event on September 30. However, WWE's main roster announced that Dragon Lee would be challenging Mysterio for the title on the September 25 episode of RAW. Notably, Ali had previously defeated Lee in a match to determine the #1 contender.