WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mustafa Ali Announces Departure from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Mustafa Ali Announces Departure from WWE

Mustafa Ali has confirmed via Twitter that he is no longer affiliated with WWE. He initially tweeted, “I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel,” before correcting the typo with a follow-up tweet that read, “No longer*. Sorry for the confusion.”

As of now, there are no concrete details explaining the rationale behind his departure, but we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

In May 2022, Ali submitted a request to be released from WWE, but it was not approved at that time.

Ali was originally scheduled to take on Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North America Championship at the NXT No Mercy event on September 30. However, WWE's main roster announced that Dragon Lee would be challenging Mysterio for the title on the September 25 episode of RAW. Notably, Ali had previously defeated Lee in a match to determine the #1 contender.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #mustafa ali

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84046/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π