Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Rick Boogs Parts Ways with WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has announced that Rick Boogs is no longer with WWE. Up until now, Boogs has remained silent regarding his departure.

Joining WWE back in 2017, he initially honed his skills in NXT and also made guest appearances for EVOLVE. In 2021, he was promoted to the main roster and introduced himself by strumming an electric guitar for Shinsuke Nakamura. The two later formed a tag team partnership. Boogs suffered a quad injury during a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout at WrestleMania 38. He made his return to the ring on Raw in January 2023.

Tags: #wwe #rick boogs

