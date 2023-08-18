AEW Star Cash Wheeler Taken Into Custody for Aggravated Assault Involving Firearm

Cash Wheeler, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, has been taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning, facing a single charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Orlando Sentinel was the source of this information. As indicated by county records subsequent to the arrest, Wheeler's booking was processed within Circuit Court. Further particulars regarding this incident have not been disclosed.

Currently reigning as the AEW Tag Team Champions under the moniker FTR, with his partner Dax Harwood, they are set to put their titles on the line against The Young Bucks at the forthcoming All In pay-per-view event scheduled for August 27th at Wembley Stadium.

AEW has issued the following statement on the matter:

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Since May 2020, the tag team duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, recognized as FTR, has been an integral part of AEW. This came after an extensive tenure with WWE under the moniker The Revival. Notably, they inked fresh, extended contracts earlier this year.

