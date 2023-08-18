Will Cash Wheeler's Arrest Restrict Him From Travelling Internationally?

The arrest of Cash Wheeler has emerged slightly more than a week ahead of All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event in the UK, "All In," set for August 27th. Wheeler, who presently constitutes one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions along with his FTR partner Dax Harwood, is slated to defend their title against The Young Bucks at Wembley Stadium.

In light of today's developments, fans are naturally raising questions about the status of this scheduled match. As per details from Wheeler's arraignment revealed by PWInsider, court records show that he is not required to surrender his passport, and no international travel restrictions have been imposed on him. Given his absence of any criminal convictions, traveling to the UK for the match should not pose any issues if All Elite Wrestling chooses to proceed.

The decision by AEW to uphold the original plans for the tag team match remains uncertain at this stage, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.