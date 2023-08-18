Police Report Outlines Assault Charge Against Cash Wheeler, Alleged Victim Expresses Fear for His Life

An online release has surfaced containing a police report that outlines the assault allegations against Cash Wheeler. This report offers a comprehensive account of the incident from the perspective of the victim.

It can be read below:

On July 27, 2023, at 0959 I, Officer M. Bowhay #19932, responded to [address redacted] in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm call. Upon my arrival I spoke to the victim, Daniel Matta, who provided me with a sworn written/verbal statement that said the following:

Matta stated he was driving west on Interstate 4 north of Exit 83. He noticed a Jeep Gladiator weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved over to the far-right lane to let the Jeep pass. Matta said the Jeep took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. Matta looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare. Matta said he feared for his life at this time.

Matta stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. At this time both were committed to exit 83 (Ivanhoe Blvd). Matta took pictures of the Jeep as it turned right onto College Park Drive and began to drive reckless. Matta said the Jeep beared Florida tag [redacted]. After taking the picture, Matta said he called 911 and gave the vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked an officer to meet him at his work [address redacted].

I created a photo line-up using ELVIS (a database used by law enforcement for investigative purposes). Elvis selected five random photos based on the suspect’s Florida driver’s license picture and put them in a randomized order with the suspect being the sixth picture. Officer Blinn #34211 met with Matta and presented him with the photo lineup instructions and the photo lineup. Matta

quickly selected the correct picture, photo #2, of the suspect, later identified as, Daniel M. Wheeler, [redacted] with 100% certainty. (See Officer Blinn’s supplement for more details.)

Based on Mattas sworn statement and the positive photo lineup identification, probable cause exist to charge Wheeler with, aggravated assault with a firearm violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(A)-1.