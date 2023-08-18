Latest Developments Regarding Cash Wheeler's Arrest

In the latest development, Cash Wheeler's legal situation takes center stage as he faces a 1 PM hearing this afternoon. The backdrop to this is a warrant that was officially filed for his arrest on the 28th of July, according to PWInsider.

Legal proceedings unfolded as Wheeler's defense team, operating on his behalf, entered a plea of not guilty on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. This plea was submitted to the circuit court of Orange County, Florida, marking the date as August 3rd.

This particular charge carries the weight of a third-degree felony in the legal context of Florida. As the situation continues to unravel, it becomes evident that the incident leading to Wheeler's arrest transpired several weeks ago, dispelling any notion of an overnight occurrence.