Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury

Big E, a former WWE Champion has expressed reservations about performing certain wrestling moves, and for good reason.

Due to a severe neck injury, he sustained over a year ago, Big E has been absent from WWE programming. The injury occurred during a botched belly-to-belly suplex, resulting in damage to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Although he was lucky to didge a severe spinal injury, he has yet to receive medical clearance to return to in-ring action.

During a recent episode of the Ken Carmen show, Big E was asked if there were any wrestling moves he would not attempt himself. Drawing a parallel to Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press mishap, he revealed that he would never again perform a moonsault.

"There was one occasion where, due to immense peer pressure, I reluctantly attempted a moonsault. Let's just say it did not go as planned. I quickly realized that executing a moonsault is not within my capabilities. I may be fast on my feet, but rotation is not my strong suit. So, it was a one-and-done experience for me with the moonsault."

Big E acknowledged that he currently feels close to a full recovery, but he did not provide timeline for return.

WNS wishes Big E all the best with his recovery.