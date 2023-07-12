WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury

Big E, a former WWE Champion has expressed reservations about performing certain wrestling moves, and for good reason.

Due to a severe neck injury, he sustained over a year ago, Big E has been absent from WWE programming. The injury occurred during a botched belly-to-belly suplex, resulting in damage to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Although he was lucky to didge a severe spinal injury, he has yet to receive medical clearance to return to in-ring action.

During a recent episode of the Ken Carmen show, Big E was asked if there were any wrestling moves he would not attempt himself. Drawing a parallel to Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press mishap, he revealed that he would never again perform a moonsault.

"There was one occasion where, due to immense peer pressure, I reluctantly attempted a moonsault. Let's just say it did not go as planned. I quickly realized that executing a moonsault is not within my capabilities. I may be fast on my feet, but rotation is not my strong suit. So, it was a one-and-done experience for me with the moonsault."

Big E acknowledged that he currently feels close to a full recovery, but he did not provide timeline for return.

WNS wishes Big E all the best with his recovery.

WWE Anticipates SAG-AFTRA Strike To Boost Business

A number of key individuals within WWE are closely monitoring the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike. Negotiations between the actor's union [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 11:09PM

WWE RAW Sees Slight Drop In Viewership For 7/10 Episode, Boosts Key Demo Rating

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com, this past Monday's WWE RAW which aired on USA Network drew an average of 1.809 million viewers. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 11:24PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82704/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer