Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury

We're now on THREADS!
Big E, a former WWE Champion has expressed reservations about performing certain wrestling moves, and for good reason.
Due to a severe neck injury, he sustained over a year ago, Big E has been absent from WWE programming. The injury occurred during a botched belly-to-belly suplex, resulting in damage to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Although he was lucky to didge a severe spinal injury, he has yet to receive medical clearance to return to in-ring action.
During a recent episode of the Ken Carmen show, Big E was asked if there were any wrestling moves he would not attempt himself. Drawing a parallel to Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press mishap, he revealed that he would never again perform a moonsault.
"There was one occasion where, due to immense peer pressure, I reluctantly attempted a moonsault. Let's just say it did not go as planned. I quickly realized that executing a moonsault is not within my capabilities. I may be fast on my feet, but rotation is not my strong suit. So, it was a one-and-done experience for me with the moonsault."
Big E acknowledged that he currently feels close to a full recovery, but he did not provide timeline for return.
WNS wishes Big E all the best with his recovery.
⚡ WWE Anticipates SAG-AFTRA Strike To Boost Business
A number of key individuals within WWE are closely monitoring the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike. Negotiations between the actor's union [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 11:09PM
⚡ WWE RAW Sees Slight Drop In Viewership For 7/10 Episode, Boosts Key Demo Rating
According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com, this past Monday's WWE RAW which aired on USA Network drew an average of 1.809 million viewers. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 11:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com