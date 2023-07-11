WWE Anticipates SAG-AFTRA Strike To Boost Business

We're now on THREADS!

A number of key individuals within WWE are closely monitoring the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike. Negotiations between the actor's union and major studios are ongoing, with a deadline set for Wednesday night.

There is a strong likelihood of a strike occurring, as the two sides are still negotiating matters such as increased wages, higher residual payments, and safeguards regarding the use of AI. If the strike does happen, it would result in both actors and writers from the WGA (Writer's Guild of America) striking simultaneously, which hasn't occurred in 63 years. This would effectively bring much of Hollywood to a halt.

PWInsider reports WWE is keenly observing the situation and believe that a strike could potentially benefit the company. An actor's strike would prevent them from promoting new films, while network television shows would have to rely on reruns. This scenario could work in favor of WWE since they could continue their programming without interruption.

There are those within the company who have used the recent Bloodline segment on SmackDown as a key example, it garnered 3 million viewers.

Pro wrestling, being a live form of entertainment, is not subject to union ties. Therefore, it is expected to gain value for networks seeking fresh original content during the strikes. The whole situation is being viewed as highly beneficial for business should it happen.