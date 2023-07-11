WWE Stock Hits All-Time High, Soars To $111.00 Amid Merger With UFC

We're now on THREADS!

On Tuesday, WWE's stock achieved an unprecedented milestone, reaching its highest value to date. The stock concluded the day's trading session at $111.00, establishing a new record for the closing price. This noteworthy increase of $2 (1.83%) from the previous closing price demonstrates the positive momentum of the stock.

Furthermore, in after-hours trading, the stock continued to rise, gaining an additional $0.50. Notably, this exceptional surge surpassed the previous peak of $109.35, which was attained on April 21st.

The timing of this remarkable surge in stock price coincides with WWE's impending merger with the UFC, facilitated by its acquisition by Endeavor. As the merger progresses, WWE is set to transform into TKO by the year's end.

