WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Stock Hits All-Time High, Soars To $111.00 Amid Merger With UFC

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

WWE Stock Hits All-Time High, Soars To $111.00 Amid Merger With UFC

On Tuesday, WWE's stock achieved an unprecedented milestone, reaching its highest value to date. The stock concluded the day's trading session at $111.00, establishing a new record for the closing price. This noteworthy increase of $2 (1.83%) from the previous closing price demonstrates the positive momentum of the stock.

Furthermore, in after-hours trading, the stock continued to rise, gaining an additional $0.50. Notably, this exceptional surge surpassed the previous peak of $109.35, which was attained on April 21st.

The timing of this remarkable surge in stock price coincides with WWE's impending merger with the UFC, facilitated by its acquisition by Endeavor. As the merger progresses, WWE is set to transform into TKO by the year's end.

Click here to check out WWE stock information.

Reason Behind Drew McIntyre's Absence From WWE RAW Revealed

In spite of his recent return to WWE, it appears that Drew McIntyre will be absent from next week's episode of RAW, and there is a valid rea [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 10:10PM

Source: google.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82696/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer